Here are the winners of The Flying Competition 2017

The second day of Animation Masters Summit observed the winners for The Flying Elephant Competition – that had seen 925 entries this from countries all over the world – being announced. Awards were given to the winner, runner-up and second runner-up.
The following are the categories, nominations and the winners:
Animation Short Films
The Cliff House (Malaysia) – winner
Director: Lih haur
Oh Bey (Indonesia) – 2nd prize
Director: Gloria Abigail
Close Circuit (Taiwan) – 3rd prize
Director: Po-Han
Rain Lotus (China)
Director: Joe Chang
Live Action Short Film
All I Want (India) – winner
Director: Venika Mitra
Swap (Afganistan) – 2nd prize
Director: Masood Eslami
Wajood (India) – 3rd prize
Director: Vishal Srivastava
Hawa (Malaysia)
Director: Tan Ce Ding
Short Film – Student Category
Planto (India) – winner
Director: Akhil Narayanan
Bicycle (Afganistan) – 2nd prize
Director: Zainab Entezar
Umaa (India) – 3rd prize
Director: Moumita Saha
Swaeer – The Unbound (India)
Director: Aditi Dravid
The runner-ups were awarded with certificates and the winners were given the prestigious Flying Elephant trophy along with the certificate. Avaneesh M (Toonz Media Group, development head) delivered the vote of thanks, specially thanking the Masters, chief guests, special guests, their CEO Jayakumar, his team and lastly his team-mate and festival director Anoop Vince (Toonz Media Group, business analyst).