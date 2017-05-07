Here are the winners of The Flying Competition 2017

The second day of Animation Masters Summit observed the winners for The Flying Elephant Competition – that had seen 925 entries this from countries all over the world – being announced. Awards were given to the winner, runner-up and second runner-up.

The following are the categories, nominations and the winners:

Animation Short Films

The Cliff House (Malaysia) – winner

Director: Lih haur

Oh Bey (Indonesia) – 2nd prize

Director: Gloria Abigail

Close Circuit (Taiwan) – 3rd prize

Director: Po-Han

Rain Lotus (China)

Director: Joe Chang

Live Action Short Film

All I Want (India) – winner

Director: Venika Mitra

Swap (Afganistan) – 2nd prize

Director: Masood Eslami

Wajood (India) – 3rd prize

Director: Vishal Srivastava

Hawa (Malaysia)

Director: Tan Ce Ding

Short Film – Student Category

Planto (India) – winner

Director: Akhil Narayanan

Bicycle (Afganistan) – 2nd prize

Director: Zainab Entezar

Umaa (India) – 3rd prize

Director: Moumita Saha

Swaeer – The Unbound (India)

Director: Aditi Dravid

The runner-ups were awarded with certificates and the winners were given the prestigious Flying Elephant trophy along with the certificate. Avaneesh M (Toonz Media Group, development head) delivered the vote of thanks, specially thanking the Masters, chief guests, special guests, their CEO Jayakumar, his team and lastly his team-mate and festival director Anoop Vince (Toonz Media Group, business analyst).