IndiaJoy Festival concludes on a promissory note

Experts, Entrepreneurs, Youth, Influencers from the industry graced the IndiaJoy aisles to show off their coming attractions, and fans from around the globe attended the festival with great fervour and jubilation.

In its second edition, IndiaJoy has become one of the most important platforms in the world for Digital, Media and Entertainment Corporations to engage in business, DIY, and networking.

Over 30,000 visitors converged over the course of four days, held at HICC from 20-23rd. IndiaJoy became a catalyst for Indian media, gaming and digital entertainment companies on the world stage.

The spotlight is on the Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry which is poised to touch INR 1,631 billion according to a recent market report on the back of rapid growth in digital user base and consumption combined with growing regional demand and monetization.

In his opening remarks after inaugurating IndiaJoy, Shri. KTR, IT & MU&D Minister Government of Telangana said, “The Indian VFX, Animation, Gaming Industry is at a very interesting and crucial juncture. With endless possibilities, the future will be demanding and very fruitful. The Government of Telangana is determined to help the Visual Effect, Gaming and Animation Industry, to showcase the local talent creativity and soft power through IndiaJoy.”

The inaugural spectacle witnessed a big gathering of some of the biggest names from the industry and enthusiasts from different parts of the world. The inaugural was also address by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Govt. of Telangana, Shri. Rajiv Chilaka, President, TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation & Gaming Association), Allu Aravind, Indian Film Producer and Distributor, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head Content, Amazon Prime Video and Sridhar Muppidi, TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation & Gaming Association).

Speaking about TVGFADesi, TVAGA President and the Founder of Greengold Animation founder (Chota bheem fame) Rajiv Chilaka said, “TVAGA (stands for Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association) which is a non-profit association dedicated to promote and develop Media & Entertainment eco system in Telangana.

This is one of the Consultative Committee members to facilitate incentives of image policies and works closely with Department of IT to facilitate events and other networking platforms.

The Indian animation industry is at a very interesting and crucial juncture. In the last couple of decades, India has proven its caliber in creating shows and IPs which are forces to reckon with globally. Of course, the journey has just begun for all of us. With endless possibilities, the future will be demanding but very fruitful. With Desi Toons we hope to provide the stage to better understand where we stand and where we are headed.”

PurpleTalk co-founder Sridhar Muppidi, highlighted the tremendous learning and collaboration opportunities IndiaJoy offers to delegates, and added: “I am excited about this year’s IndiaJoy edition, which is bringing together 250 sessions on 20 different topics, 8 top events, 4 days of expo, and a large esports arena with 5 different game stages.”

Sharing his insights about VFX summit, TVAGA General secretary and Rotomaker VFX founder Madhav Reddy Yatham (Mike) said, “We are pleased with the tremendous response from the global fraternity expressing their interest to be a part of this event.” Amid panel discussions, VFX showreels, breakdowns, and illuminating discussions, the event is poised to bring under one marquee, top industry veterans, artists and VFX technicians of the most notable VFX projects including techie-talks from Unity, Auto Desk and so on.

IndiaJoy Festival supported by the Government of Telangana has lined up a power-packed 9 world-class events that include IGDC (India Game Developer Conference), Desi Toons, VFX Summit, InfluencerCon, Investor-Publisher Connect, E-Sports, OTT Pulse and the IndiaJoy Music Fest.

Soon after the inaugural, OTT Pulse and VFX Summit started with leading digital platforms experts taking the stage with multiple panels and keynotes. Leading OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Viu, VOOT and ZEE5, and many well-known directors, film artists shared their knowledge among others.

Some of the interesting panels at OTT Pulse, were about Rise of Regional Content On OTT, Creative writing for OTT, Storytelling for New Age Media, popular film Directors – Mallik, Anish, Sankalp, Tharun Bhascker, TVF Rajesh, Viren Thambidorai of VIU, Prasad of ZEE5, Director Nandini Reddy and David Freeman were seen participating enthusiastically.

At the VFX Summit some of the interesting sessions like State of the Art 2019 & Roadmap 2020 – 2023 by Biren Ghose, 38 years of Digital. VFX & How We Got to Where We are Now – Tim’s Historical Perspective, Tim McGovern and Green Gold presentation of Kungfu Dhamaka VFX Binayakdas & Kaizer Mandal. VFX summit Day two will saw interesting session on The Lion King- Technology Breakdown by Shajy Thomas.

Among the big spotlight at Indiajoy will be on IGDC (India Game Developer Conference) on the third and fourth day, which has emerged as the most productive platform for investors, publishers, and gaming companies to engage with each other will be held from 22nd to 23nd.

Indiajoy brought together 1000+ International delegation to the event that will boost Hyderabad’s visibility in the global VFX, Toons, Gaming, and Entertainment industry while exploring the huge India market as well as markets in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets.

The event had something for everyone from students to start-ups, game developers, game publishers, Investors, people from film media and entertainment.