IndiaJoy Festival will kick off its second edition, from 20 and go on till 23 November 2019 at HICC Hyderabad. The India Game Developers Conference (IGDC), formerly known as the NASSCOM Game Developers Conference (NGDC), is India’s premier game developers’ conference which is a part of IndiaJoy umbrella that will take place on 22 to 23 November 2019 at HICC Hyderabad.

Like last year, this year too, “the conference is organised by industry volunteers, with support from corporates and the Telangana government. Now in its 11th year, IGDC is the biggest and the most significant developer conference is not only in India but also in South Asia. The conference plays a key role in developing the Indian Gaming ecosystem: from helping developers gain valuable insight and pick up new skills to helping developers connect with publishers and investors that they otherwise may not have had access to,” said IGDC chairperson Rajesh Rao.

This year, India’s largest developer-focused conference, IGDC, is set to have more than eight tracks of content, large expos and events like investor and publisher connect. Last year they had over 2600 attendees and they are keeping high hopes for this year as well. Rao expressed “as India is experiencing rapid growth in gaming, this is the perfect opportunity to meet all heads of Indian gaming companies and Indies alike.”

90 per cent of the CXO’s of the Indian gaming community/international speakers, delegates/ national and international investors and publishers/ developers/ business heads/ design and game artists/ students of the community are likely to be thronging IGDC 2019 according to Rao.

To quench the thirst of the gaming community, IndiaJoy is also introducing NODWIN Gaming Esports Arena this year from 21 to 23 November 2019 at HICC Hyderabad.

“Esports Arena is making its debut this year. The idea behind the arena is to bind the different independent titles into one narrative. This year the arena will hold the longest-running esports league of India, the ESL India Premiership Fall Season Finale, the Red Bull River Runes India Finale, and the Rainbow 6: Siege – India Cup, which will also be Ubisoft’s first official Rainbow 6 tournament in the country. The premiership features an overall prize pool of 1.1 Crore INR. The winner of Red Bull River Runes will have a golden opportunity to meet the world champions of Dota 2, team OG. One can get to see the top Indian esports organizations and players in action under one roof fighting for massive prize pools,” said NODWIN Gaming operations head and IndiaJoy NODWIN Gaming Esports Arena in charge Shefali Johnson.

The enthusiasm in the gaming community has been elevating over the years and thus the NODWIN Gaming Esports Arena is expecting a good crowd.

Last year, there was no NODWIN Gaming Esports Arena at IndiaJoy. “Till last year, we had the two IP’s i.e. Red Bull Riverrunes and the ESL India Premiership at different times and at different locations. The idea of getting these two separate properties together at one location is to give the visitors a variety for viewership. We hope that this will be a welcome step and we are moving in the right direction,”said Johnson .

Indiajoy is known for its prestigious events which aim to provide an excellent space for investors, collaborators, artists to connect and grow. Therefore, “NODWIN Gaming’s association with IndiaJoy means a lot for the gaming community and its outreach to the mainstream audience. The gamers out there are really a good bunch of enthusiastic and competitive individuals who deserve recognition and can showcase great talent globally. A platform like this can spearhead gaming talents in a big way in terms of exposure and viewership. NODWIN Gaming in its efforts to do the same has carried out these big tournaments in the past but something like the Esports Arena is truly a unique one,” she added.

Registrations for the event is now open at https://www.indiajoy.in/