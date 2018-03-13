SEPC-backed enTTech off to a flyer in its maiden conference

A unique effort to bring together Indian Services Industry in the M&E space and countries from across the globe under one roof, enTTech’s two-day event saw a significant success. For a first edition, the event was well organised and targeted, an opinion resounded by everyone present.

The two-day B2B event was planned, keeping in mind the short period and the volume of business. The first day was dedicated to only interactions and getting to know each other over networking lunch and dinner. During the one (and only) session of the day, all the delegates introduced themselves, their companies, and revealed their agendas, be it buying, selling, looking for co-productions or service work. This process, almost impossible in a bigger content market, narrowed down the choices of delegates and made it easier for them to target the company and make a deal.

Most delegates seemed extremely positive about this kind of event flow, considering the limited time period and greater number of people with diverse genres of content.

The second day of the event witnessed a raft of meetings between content creators, distributors and the assembled buyers, interspersed with busy networking sessions. Setting up the meetings was quite easy as the introductions happened the day before.

enTTech also observed a panel discussion that brought to the fore how the Asian content is at the crossroads, where does that of India’s stand in the current scenario and also contemplating on the possible ways for the domestic content to achieve a global reach.

Apart from promoting business interests of the attendees, enTTech will be etched in minds because of its ease to communicate with almost everyone. Cross-border interactions help in building relations, trust, and business sure happens faster that way. And that is precisely what happened!