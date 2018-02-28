Here’s your chance to pitch to DRDO Labs at enTTech



enTTech is round the corner and there has been a lot of buzz on this first of its kind market. Not only has enTTech managed to create a sensation with international participants but is now making inroads in essential domestic markets. We spoke to the organisers to get some further insights.

Before we begin, what is the current status of the services industry? Where are we heading?

MEAI secretary Ankur Bhasin : The animation and VFX industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2 per cent over 2017 to 2021 to reach a size of Rs.131.7 billion, driven by a steady 9.5 per cent growth in animation and a 25 per cent growth in the VFX segment. International projects continue to account for a lion’s share of the VFX industry revenues at over 70 per cent, with Hollywood studios leveraging the skill set and cost advantages of Indian talent.

The animation services market in 2017 continued to be dominated by outsourced projects from television and film sectors, which accounted for around 85 per cent of the total animation services turnover in India.

In a nutshell, the sector is booming, the future is fantastic and no better time to be in this industry than now!

SEPC director general Sangeeta Godbole: Animation and VFX services to India are led by cost efficient, world-class service, affluent workforce and presence of hi-tech animation studios. Indian Services are at par with the best in the world especially in animation, VFX, gaming, AR/VR, film production and new media. Indian states are also gearing up not only to facilitate onsite shoots, but also provide incentives for foreign film makers.

Entertainment conglomerates are increasingly outsourcing animation and special effects to India. The cost of animation production in India is one fourth of North America and about 35 per cent lower than countries such as Korea and Philippines. Several Indian studios have been successful in establishing a strong footprint in international markets.

Gaming is another area which is growing fast, once again, as consumers as well as producers/services providers is India’s strength.

Therefore the India opportunity is double fold; there is a huge and still growing market that can be accessed, and a highly skilled services industry ready to deliver quality work at highly competitive rates.

With the initial announcement of enTTech being the largest services M&E market, there were initial doubts but there has been an astounding response if the buzz around the industry is right?

Sangeeta Godbole: Yes. We have had an overwhelming response. I am happy to share that over 150 delegates from 42 countries have registered for enTTech and the team is busy ensuring we have the right participation to target the Indian service providers.

And now the domestic market is buzzing as well?

Sangeeta Godbole: The aim of enTTech has been to be the one source stop for service industry in the M&E market. India itself has a huge consumption capacity for services which is often ignored. One such example is DRDO Labs which is looking for capable AI, AR/VR, animation and gaming solutions. We have realised that apart from entertainment there are huge possibilities in application of VFX, AR/VR and animation in research and development for young Indian companies, especially in the realm of augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR). This open countless avenues in a sector which is now largely limited to entertainment. It would be a new dimension to the audio visual field and would also be a big boost to the energies of young aspiring companies.

There is a large scope for M&E services not only for public sector such as aviation, defence, railways and space research but also in private enterprises including healthcare, education, automobile, real estate and more importantly automation in every industry. We expect this market to grow at a consolidated CAGR of 35 per cent plus over the next 5 years, year on year.

There has been a considerable support from the Industry for SEPC’s initiative in enTTech. Are we seeing a new sunrise for the industry?

Ankur Bhasin: It is definitely heartening to see SEPC being proactive in their approach to this industry. It is fore-vision of leaders such as Sangeeta which will be crucial in the next big push to the industry. As an industry body, MEAI is grateful for this support and we hope that SEPC will look at enTTech as an annual event. We are also in discussion with SEPC on how we can further extend support to the industry in markets abroad.

Sangeeta, your thought leadership has resulted in enTTech. What further?

Sangeeta Godbole: While still under discussion, to begin with, we can possibly look at substantial discounts to participants at various global events for the participants at enTTech. So by participating at enTTech, you not only benefit from the plethora of offerings here, but continue to benefit in the global events to follow. So register for entTTech immediately, if not already done, at http://www.servicesepc.org/enttech/exhibitor-registration/

We are also engaging with government and industry bodies such as MEAI and TVAGA to identify the key areas where SEPC’s support can be the best catalyst. Anil and his team at AnimationXpress have also been supportive with their deep insight into the industry. I will reiterate, SEPC is formed with the objective of bolstering the service industry and the best possible is when the industry comes forward and demands what best works for them. So I encourage the industry to reach out to us so that we can work on initiatives that mean the most to them.

With an experienced and motivated official in command in Sangeeta Godbole and the industry support behind her and SEPC, SEPC has definitely left a good first impression. Let’s hope for the best of the industry to continue having their support.