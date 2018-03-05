Commerce comes calling for Indian M&E industry

SEPC vice chairman Maneck Davar spoke to the AnimationXpress on the format of the upcoming edition of enTTech and why is exactly that the commerce is calling for Indian M&E.

“We have purposely ensured that this edition of enTTech is solely focussed on B2B matchmaking rather than the panels and sessions,” said Davar. “This drives the focus on the core business aspect. It is our endeavour that the International delegates and their Indian counterparts have meaningful meetings.”

“B2B matchmakings can be scheduled by the registered delegates through our online matchmaking portal. Pre-fixed meetings of half hour slots will be conducted akin to speed pitching.”

Focussing on animation, AR/VR, gaming, VFX and live action, enTTech 2018 has seen a fabulous response with over 150 delegates from 42 countries eager to do business with India. There is clearly not only demand for the skilled Indian workforce but also that Indian studios are moving up the value chain by stepping up to co-productions.

Davar further explained, “Department of commerce has also extended their support for the event. It truly is commerce calling for the Indian M&E industry and we hope that the Indian organisations will make the most of it.”