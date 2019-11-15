Timepro joins forces with Moody’s Analytics to create a Wealth Management Course

Technological advancements have been facilitating education in a variety of ways. Recently TimesPro and Moody’s Analytics recently launched an exclusively designed, advanced Post Graduate Diploma in Wealth Management (PGDWM) which will be available for students on a dedicated application/website.

Learning has become easy with the advent of technology and its applications. Targeted at graduates and postgraduates, successful completion of the program will earn candidates the globally recognized Certified International Wealth Manager (CIWM) designation in addition to the PGDWM.

The CIWM is accredited by the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), an educational initiative of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as an equivalency to NISM-Series-X-A: Investment Adviser (Level 1) and NISM-Series-X-B: Investment Adviser (Level 2) Certification Examinations towards registration as a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor.

The world-class program curriculum is designed by Moody’s Analytics and facilitated by TimesPro through a blended learning methodology. Based on a global competency grid and customized for the Indian market, the curriculum covers a broad range of topics ranging from financial planning and investment management to sales and relationship management.



TimesPro President Anish Srikrishna said, “India is extensively focused on re-skilling. This requires myriad options in academia in all disciplines possible, accommodating all age groups at all stages of learning. Today, wealth management services are well sought after by a growing number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs). However, not everybody who aspires for a career in wealth management may have the requisite skillset. This is where TimesPro stands tall. With the PGD in Wealth Management and stand-alone CIWM, TimesPro will be the learning partner for Moody’s Analytics. The PGDWM is ideal for grads and post-grads, while ease of access and the option to learn while still on the job make the stand-alone CIWM a unique and attractive option for working professionals.”

As well as being part of the Post Graduate Diploma program, the CIWM will be offered as a stand-alone e-Learning program comprising around 140 hours of learning for busy professionals who are looking to progress their financial industry careers. Supplementing the eLearning will be live, instructor-led online “pop-up” sessions which will provide academic support to students.

Speaking about the association, Moody’s Analytics executive director Ari Lehavi said, “Managing the wealth of affluent clients requires a distinctive skillset. Through our collaboration with TimesPro, we aim to help equip the next generation of India’s wealth professionals with the specialized knowledge they need to address their clients’ evolving needs, in both a local and global context.”

What’s interesting is that program’s 300 hours of instruction are delivered via online and classroom learning that includes soft skills training. Moreover, with TimesPro’s countrywide network of industry affiliations across banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Asset Management Companies (AMCs), Portfolio Management Services providers etc., candidates can get internship opportunity and placement guidance.