Essential Education: An evening of learning and opportunities

Irrespective of any industry, creativity is required everywhere. To succeed in the competitive market, clear innovation, guidance and unleashing the creative potential of students is of utmost importance.

While it is not a topic alien to the institutes which groom students to their career, a carefully curated event was brought in place by AnimationXpress in association with Adobe to discuss the topic further.

On 28 February, 2020, the Crowne Plaza in Pune played host to “Essential Education”, which was a one of a kind event which aimed at bridging the gap between the universities and the industry for which they prepare their students.

The event commenced with a brief note from Adobe India and South Asia head of education and digital media Supreeth Nagaraju. He shared how the landscape of creativity is changing and how Adobe aspires to bridge the creativity gap to help students develop the right skill set for employability.

Followed by this the event, attended by 12 of the top institutions from Pune including the likes of Symbiosis Centre for Media & Communication, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, P. A. Inamdar College of Animation and Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation and more, delved into its namesake panel, “Essential Education”. Moderated by industry veteran and Punaryug Artivision found Ashish Kulkarni, the panel also brought in a plethora of industry professionals from various fields. The panel included Girgit Studios MD Swarup Deb, Endocrine Films founder Vaibhav Raj Shah, philmCGI MD Anand Bhanushali, Sumo games art manager laxmikant Sharma and Reliance Games head of animation Rahulkumar Kekane.

The panel touched upon topics like the importance of student being industry-read when they join, creating original content, the what-abouts of the industries of the respective panellists and creative in the digital age in general.

The panel concluded with an elaborate Q&A with the decision makers of the institutions present there, which was as interactive as it was informative.

Followed by that, the fireside chat between Supreeth Nagaraju and Cognizant interactive Director Suhas Bendre further delves into the topics on how to train students for a more competitive tomorrow and how to adapt into the digital way of things.

Finally, Adobe senior solutions consultant Guru Vaidya brought in the swansong to the evening with his detailed presentation on creativity and how Adobe’s provides platforms and tools to bring out just that.

With a crisp and yet interactive evening completed, the attendees took the conversations offline at the dinner and networking session, marking it as a successful start to the series of events coming ahead.