Comic Con’s Spider-Man Nite in Delhi rocks; attracts 500 fans

Comic Con India hosted country’s first ever and the most epic Spider-Man Fan Night to celebrate the Spidey fandom and the release on Spider-Man: Homecoming. Over 500 people attended this event which was held on 7 July 2017 at Social Hauz Khas in Delhi.

The entire program witnessed numerous cosplayers and the whole place was filled with fans dressed in the web-slinger’s costumes, masks and T-shirts, flaunting their love for their favourite superhero. Excitement of the attendees to get clicked with Marvel trained cosplayer in the official Marvel Spider-Man suit was evident. Fun Spiderman Photo Ops area was filled with people to enact the Spider-Man life.

Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma shared, “The Spider-Man Fan Night was a great success. It was so much fun to host Spidey fans and geek out with them! We hope to hold more such fan outreach events in the future!”

The bar was decorated in the most iconic Spider-Man style with special drinks named after Spider-Man characters. The club therefore saw a large number of nonempty hands of the attendees throughout the event. At the event, music was played from all the previous Spider-Man movies and games and the activities were inspired from the franchise.

The event served to be a delightful experience for the fans and we look forward to more such events to bring together a community of superhero-lovers.