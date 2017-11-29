Singapore minister Chee Hong Tat talks about the potential of Asian content at opening ceremony of ATF 2017

Asia TV Forum & Market kicked-off today at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, at 10 am with an opening ceremony and an address by Singapore senior minister of state (communications & information, health) Chee Hong Tat.

“We are proud to see Asian content doing well internationally, including the popular Korean drama Descendants of the Sun, which was translated into 32 different languages, and the Indian historical epic Baahubali 2 which was released in 9000 theatres worldwide.”

He added, “Just last month, Singaporean film-maker Kirsten Tan wrote about a fan who presented her with a hand-crafted stuffed toy elephant during a screening of Popeye in Tokyo. Tan has brought to life a bittersweet tale about a man travelling across Thailand with his elephant, and captured the hearts of her Japanese audience. These successes show that Asian stories are gaining popularity with global audiences.”



Talking about featuring their neighbour Indonesia, Hong said, “This year’s Singapore International Film Festival is featuring 20 Indonesian titles, including Mouly Surya’s Cannes-acclaimed Marlina the Murder in Four Acts.

“The internet has surpassed traditional distribution channels to become the dominant way in which many consumers access media content, including a diverse range of local and foreign entertainment choices such as films, TV shows, podcasts, audio books and virtual reality,” Hong highlights.

IMDA will partner with Viddsee, a Singapore-based online video platforms, to produce original local content.

A series of virtual reality titles created by Singapore companies will be commissioned to Discovery Networks Asia Pacific. The two titles announced are- Abandoned and Dangerous Jobs.

With a few more announcements of developments, Hong concluded with wishing all a fruitful and rewarding experience over the coming days as the event celebrates the stories and talents in Asian media. “I hope that you will benefit from the many opportunities and partnerships created here, and you will leave this event with many great stories and wonderful memories!”