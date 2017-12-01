One Life Studio’s ‘Porus’ battles its way to Thailand

One Life Studio’s Indian historical drama Porus, that is the talk of the town in India, has been recently licensed to Workpoint Entertainment, a division of Thai Broadcasting Company.

As per the deal that took place in ATF 2017, the action-adventure Indian series has been licensed to Workpoint Entertainment for exclusive TV rights in Thailand and non-exclusive digital rights for their TV channels, app, YouTube, and Facebook pages. Workpoint also has the rights to create original music for the Thai broadcast.

“We are very pleased to partner with Workpoint Entertainment for the Thai broadcast of our biggest drama series to-date,” said One Life Studios founder and creative director Siddharth Kumar Tewary. “With some key scenes shot in Thailand and the added element of original Thai music that Workpoint will create, Porus will be a truly unique project to share with Thai audiences.”

In Porus, One Life Studios brings one of the most iconic rulers of ancient India to the screen. Emperor Porus faces off against the invader Alexander the Great, the mightiest power of the West, as both leaders fight to fulfill their ultimate destinies culminating in one of the greatest battles in world history.

“Thai audiences have a long history of enjoying Indian historical dramas,” mentioned Workpoint Entertainment chief business development officer Dhanasak Hoonarak. “And we’re confident that the epic production that is Porus, from the stellar One Life Studios, will really resonate with Thai viewers.”

Porus premiered on Sony Entertainment Television in India on 27 November.