ATF 2017 closed with deals locked worth US$289 million

The eighteenth edition of Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and seventh ScreenSingapore, Asia’s leading entertainment content market and conference, ended on a strong note on 1 December 2017, with an estimated US $289 million worth of deals sealed over four days.

ATF and ScreenSingapore senior project director Yeow Hui Leng said, “It was clear from the insights and exchanges during the four days that Asia remains one of the fastest growing regions within the global media industry, and is expected to continue on this trajectory over the next five years. The constant growth of ATF and ScreenSingapore reaffirms the continent’s potential, and on the back of this year’s success, we have received early interest for ATF and ScreenSingapore 2018. As the leading gateway to rising Asia, we remain committed to presenting an even stronger 2018 edition, where delegates can gain the freshest insights and seal lasting partnerships to navigate the dynamic entertainment content landscape.”

Record attendance with major studios and 24 country pavilions at ATF and ScreenSingapore market floor

From 29 November to 1 December 2017, 5,498 delegates from 54 countries networked at the market floor, as they sought opportunities to buy, sell, co-produce and distribute content.

A total of 760 exhibiting companies from around the world showcased their latest programming and content – including major studio such as CBS Studios International, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, NBC Universal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, The Walt Disney Company, Twentieth Century FOX Television Distribution and Warner Bros. International Television.

As a testament to ATF and ScreenSingapore’s global standing, this year’s market featured a record-breaking 24 official pavilions representing countries such as Australia, China, France, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Turkey and United Kingdom.

Preliminary estimates from exhibitor feedback put the total value of deals brokered at $289 million. Amongst announcements made at ATF and ScreenSingapore 2017 were:

BBC’s Orphan Black being remade in Japan for free-to-air broadcaster Tokai TV

Mediacorp Audio Post and HK Television Entertainment Company to co-produce the Blue Tick original series, which is also the first Toggle Originals co-production

Nickelodeon and Telkomsel launched the Emmy award-winning Nickelodeon Play app in Indonesia

Nippon TV finalised a third deal with MF Yapim for the Turkish format of Japanese drama series My Son

One Life Studios licensed Porus to Thailand’s Workpoint Entertainment

Yue Cheng Technology enriched its cinema library with narrative VR film, Dirrogate by RealVision – the first VR film distribution deal signed at ATF 2017

Coinciding with the Singapore Media Festival’s Country of Focus, various entertainment content players also sealed partnerships with Indonesian counterparts:

BeachTV will collaborate with Indonesia’s Nation Pictures to produce a new action-packed MMA reality series, BEACH BRAWL

BPI and SAAVA formed a strategic alliance to create inter-regional creative producing and media investment network

With a vibrant market, attendees from the market floor comprising exhibitors, buyers and participants spoke strongly about the event:

Discovery Global Enterprises VP – international program sales EMEA & APAC Saevar Lemke: “Our business in Asia Pacific is growing. At the same time, ATF is growing year-on year so it’s a perfect location for us where we generate sales and get to know new clients. I encourage European broadcasters and buyers from other territories to come to ATF, as all the major players are here. ATF is a great market to be at.”

“ATF is an essential market for us because it brings together content creators, buyers and licensors in one of the fastest growing regions in the world for entertainment distribution,” said Paramount Worldwide Television Licensing and Distribution senior vice president (regional sales, Asia Pacific) Jonathan Greenberg. “The explosive growth of new platforms and opportunities throughout Asia makes this an exceptionally exciting time and ATF is an ideal venue for stakeholders on all sides to come together and help shape the future of entertainment in the region.”

Over 100 industry veterans delivered fresh insights at the four-day conference. Pitch competitions continue to open doors for up-and-coming Asian content creators.

In 2018, ATF and ScreenSingapore will launch the first-ever online movie pitch for the China market, in partnership with Perfect World Pictures (PWPIC).

Mr John Ho, CEO, Perfect World Pictures (Singapore) said, “This new pitch presents a great opportunity for the Asian community to grab a piece of the large online streaming market in China. We believe that the audience in China would be keen on the content from the rest of Asia, to experience the many different cultures present outside of their country.”

The SAFF Project Market returned for a third run, and saw 15 finalists meet with international co-producing partners, festival programmers, distributors, commissioners and financiers.

After three days of intense live pitching, The Hunted by producers Delon Tio and Allen Jordan (Indonesia) won the S$20,000 Aurora Producing Award, RED Digital Camera Award and S$20,000 Yellow Box Soundscape Award, while Mina-Anud by producers Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew, and director Kerwin Go (Philippines) won the US$10,000 Basecamp Colour Prize.

Under the umbrella of Singapore Media Festival, the next edition of ATF and ScreenSingapore will return from 4 to 7 December 2018.