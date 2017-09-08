Powerpuff Girls reboot to feature a fourth member!

More sugar is about to be puffed on your television screens as the endearing kids show The Powerpuff Girls is all set to have its fourth member.

The animated all girls superhero team of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, have fought tooth and nail in their noble pursuit of protecting their (fictional) city Townsville all these years. From the Machiavellian schemes of Mojo Jojo to the shenanigans of The Gangreen Gang, the supernatural girls have taken them all down with bravado.

But soon, the charming triumvirate will be boosted by some more girl power as the rebooted series will feature a fourth girl, possessing just alike a superpower.

Although the makers of the show haven’t divulged any details of this new character, including her appearance, a new poster of the upcoming series does feature a silhouette of her though.

Subtitled “Power of Four”, the new Powerpuff Girls show is going to be a five-part movie event, where Blossom and co. will be seen fighting the criminals with a new helping hand. That means, four times the fun!

A Warner Bros. Television distribution, The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four will glide into your TV frames on Sunday, 17 September 2017, on Cartoon Network.