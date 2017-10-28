MAAC Banashankari hosts series of contests to celebrate International Animation Day

It might be just another routine Saturday for a common man, but Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) Banashankari is set to witness an eventful day as its international animation day today!

Yes, you read it right! In case you weren’t aware already, the day of 28 October holds a special significance for all and sundry associated with animation, as International Animation Film Association (ASIFA) proclaimed the global event to celebrate the art of animation.

And MAAC will have a lot of irons in the fire for the day as there’s a host of competitions lined-up for animation gaffes.

Matte painting VFX back-plate recreation, 3D fan art challenge for ‘best weapon’ design; gaming enthusiasts can look forward to mobile game concept design PS and presentation competition, whereas photographers can showcase their photographic skills in the ‘Proud to be Indian’ photography concept. All you have to do is submit a raw image by 2 PM on 28 October.

These events not only provide the participants with a platform to demonstrate their aptitude, but also get recognised with a participation/achievement certificate at the end. Moreover, MAAC also takes the initiative to look into special training on key area where you require to crack the quality benchmark.

Sounds intriguing?

This animation day program by MAAC Banashankari is a great opportunity to hone one’s skills and also testify how well can someone handle a given challenge. And if one is unable to deliver, no worries as the centre will then focus on the areas of improvement by providing special attention.

Now that’s a win-win for a participant!

So if animation is your beat, then participating in these competitions would be the most ideal way to celebrate the same.