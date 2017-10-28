Golden Robot reveals teaser poster of upcoming animated film on International Animation Day

On the occasion of International Animation Day, Mumbai-based animation studio Golden Robot unveiled a teaser poster of an animated short film that is currently under production.

Based on Golden Robot mascot, it’s reportedly a passion project and still at a developmental stage. Golden Robot business head R.K. Chand quotes how this was a the perfect time to give a glimpse of their upcoming film, whilst also wishing the animation community on this special day.

He says, “I would like to wish everyone a happy International Animation Day on behalf of the entire Golden Robot Animation family. IAD brings nostalgic memories of great events hosted by ASIFA India for everyone in the animation community and hence this is a great occasion for us to introduce our new passion project short film on the Golden Robot which is under development.”

Besides, Chand had his own unique way of celebrating animation day. He reveals, “I celebrated the day today by doing simple, fun pixilation animation with my daughter and her friends over a video call!”

And a thought for the day? “The best that I can say today is ‘Work. play, animate’, living by the motto of team Golden Robot animation!”

Green Gold Animation CEO Rajiv Chilaka who is also the founder of its Mumbai branch Golden Robot weighed in with wishes of his own. The He said, “We wish everyone a happy International Animation Day. There was an animation event in Hyderabad yesterday. So we kind of pre celebrated the day.”