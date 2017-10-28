Everything you wanted to know about International Animation Day celebrations

Today, that is October 28 is the sixteenth International Animation Day(IAD) celebrated across the world. It is indeed a day of celebration for animators, storyboard artists, animation filmmakers, studio heads or in short the whole animation industry. The reason behind this day is to recognise and celebrate the artists, the scientists and the technicians behind animated art including animated movies.Let us take a look at some of the major elements of this day.

How did International Animation Day start?

The world body ASIFA (French: Association Internationale du Film d’Animation) started the International Animation Day(IAD) in 1960 in Annecy, France on October 28. Later on 2002, this day was declared as the most important date to celebrate the art of animation.

Which is the founding body?

IAD was initiated by ASIFA, International Animated Film Association, a member of UNESCO.

Where is it celebrated?

In recent years, the event has been observed in more than 50 different countries with more than 1000 events, on every continent, all over the world.

How is it celebrated?

IAD is celebrated by watching animated movies and learning about the science and art behind the movies. Young artists are encouraged to take up animation as a future career.They also learn how to make their own animated movies using just your phone or your computer.

What is the purpose behind celebrating it?

The purpose behind celebrating IAD is promotion of animation. Such a celebration is an outstanding opportunity of putting animated films in the limelight, making this art more accessible to the public.

What is IAD poster?

Each year, ASIFA calls upon a famous animator to create the poster for International Animation Day. It is then adapted for each country in order to guarantee a worldwide view of the event. The Iranian animators/designers Noureddin Zarrinkelk and Negar Zarrinkelk created 2017 IAD poster.

What happens during IAD?

Animated films are brought into limelight making this art more accessible to the public. Animated films are screened, workshops are organised, exhibitions are conducted with artwork and stills, there are technical demonstrations, events are organised helping to promote the art of animation.

What activities are conducted by ASIFA?

ASIFA commissions artist to create an original art poster announcing the event each year. It is then adapted for each country in order to guarantee a worldwide view of the event. Previous editions involved the work of animators such as Iouri Tcherenkov, Paul Driessen, Abi Feijo, Eric Ledune, Noureddin Zarrinkelk, Michel Ocelot, Nina Paley, Raoul Servais, Ihab Shaker and Gianluigi Toccafondo.

What other activities are done during IAD?

Full length animation films, historical features, animated shorts, and student films, all variety of animation art are shown in the workshops. These films display an extraordinary range of techniques – drawing, painting, animating puppets and objects, using clay, sand, paper, and computer. Because many animated films are non-verbal, it is a rich opportunity for cross cultural expression and communication.